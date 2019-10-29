To play big, Europe needs to get bigger

In May this year, French weekly Le Point published a front-page headline: "When Europe dominated the world (and why it has not said its last word yet)".

A largely common but rarely publicly-voiced opinion, this view finally found way into print.

Europe as we knew it for the past few decades is not there anymore, it seems.

Europe tries to reinvent itself and seeks its new place in a changing and challenging world.

Alliances which once seemed eternal do not seem such ...