EU to relaunch membership talks with Turkey

The stalled EU membership talks with Turkey are set for relaunch after member states agreed accession negotiations would recommence on 5 November.

“After more than a three-year break, negotiations are regaining momentum, and I hope to see steady and speedy progress,” Linas Antanas Linkevicius, Lithuania’s minister of foreign affairs, said Tuesday (22 October).

Linkevicius said the three-year hiatus was due to a lack of agreement among member states.

