Ad
euobserver
Police crackdown on protestors in Turkey drew widespread condemnation (Photo: bunyms)

EU to relaunch membership talks with Turkey

EU Political
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The stalled EU membership talks with Turkey are set for relaunch after member states agreed accession negotiations would recommence on 5 November.

“After more than a three-year break, negotiations are regaining momentum, and I hope to see steady and speedy progress,” Linas Antanas Linkevicius, Lithuania’s minister of foreign affairs, said Tuesday (22 October).

Linkevicius said the three-year hiatus was due to a lack of agreement among member states.

Talks were initially sch...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

No EU-Turkey talks until October
Police crackdown on protestors in Turkey drew widespread condemnation (Photo: bunyms)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections