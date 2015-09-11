Catalonia separatists to lock horns with Madrid

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to gather in the streets of Barcelona on Friday (11 September) to celebrate Catalan National Day in the lead-up to a plebiscite at the end of the month.
Catalan foreign affairs secretary Roger Albinyana told this website that the plebiscite on 27 September will help set in motion a mandate for independence of the prosperous northern region.
"The question of independence will be key, will be nuclear, because political parties will be div...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
