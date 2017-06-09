Ad
euobserver
Macron's party could get a majority of around 400 seats in the National Assembly, out of 577.

Macron looking for a parliament majority

EU Political
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

A month after his election to the French presidency, Emmanuel Macron will seek on Sunday (11 June) to strengthen his power in the first round of legislative elections.

Opinion polls suggest that the Republique en Marche (LRM, Republic on the Move) will gather more than 30 percent of votes, well ahead of the conservative Republicans party (around 22%) and the far right National Front (17%).

In the second round on 18 June, LRM could get a majority of around 400 seats in the National...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

Macron and Putin hold uneasy first talks
Macron seeks 'more efficient, fairer' EU
French MEPs in fresh fake jobs scandal
Macron's party could get a majority of around 400 seats in the National Assembly, out of 577.

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections