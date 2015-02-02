Ad
The Greens say the tax inquiry is not a manhunt for Juncker (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

MEP fears 'blood on carpet' in EU tax inquiry

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

A proposed MEP inquiry into a tax avoidance scandal that gripped headlines last year has led to a behind-the-scenes power struggle in the European Parliament as key figures are said to be nervous about just who will be brought before the enquiry and what questions will be asked.

The Greens last month obtained enough MEP signatures to set up an inquiry committee into favourable regimes – known as tax rulings – that allow multinationals to pay very little tax, less than one percent in cas...

Greens get cross-party support for LuxLeaks inquiry
