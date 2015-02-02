MEP fears 'blood on carpet' in EU tax inquiry

A proposed MEP inquiry into a tax avoidance scandal that gripped headlines last year has led to a behind-the-scenes power struggle in the European Parliament as key figures are said to be nervous about just who will be brought before the enquiry and what questions will be asked.

The Greens last month obtained enough MEP signatures to set up an inquiry committee into favourable regimes – known as tax rulings – that allow multinationals to pay very little tax, less than one percent in cas...