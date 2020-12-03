Ad
euobserver
Zoltán Kovács, Hungary's state secretary for public relations (l), PM Viktor Orbán and MEP József Zsájer (r) at a press conference in 2015 at the European Parliament (Photo: European Parliament)

Analysis

Szájer 'sex party' coverage shows Orbán's media control

EU Political
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

If you followed the news in Hungary this week, you could easily have had a very different version of MEP József Szájer's participation in a gay "sex party" and how it exposed the hypocrisy of the ruling Fidesz party that has campaigned for traditional family values and curbed LGBTI rights.

From the minimalist reporting in pro-government and public media outlets, you would have only learned that Szájer, a key ally of PM Viktor Orbán, had apologised to his family and voters after he broke...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalAnalysis

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Hungary’s media deconstructed into Orban’s echo chamber
Hungary's main opposition media shuts down after election
Hungary's largest news site warns independence at risk
Top editors alarmed by media cuts in EU and beyond
Zoltán Kovács, Hungary's state secretary for public relations (l), PM Viktor Orbán and MEP József Zsájer (r) at a press conference in 2015 at the European Parliament (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

EU PoliticalAnalysis

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections