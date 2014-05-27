Ad
euobserver
Barroso: 'If you spend all week blaming Europe, you can’t ask people to vote for Europe on Sunday' (Photo: European Council)

EU leaders digest anti-establishment vote

EU Political
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

EU leaders meeting in Brussels on Tuesday (27 May) are still digesting the result of EU elections, which saw anti-establishment parties winning in Britain, France, Belgium, Greece, and Denmark and making gains in several other countries.

Commenting on the outcome, which saw the far-right National Front scoop most of the French votes on Sunday, President Francois Hollande said it reflects "distrust in Europe and a fear of decline".

He seemed to have drawn few personal consequences ...

EU Political

Latest News

euobserver

