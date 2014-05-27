EU leaders digest anti-establishment vote

EU leaders meeting in Brussels on Tuesday (27 May) are still digesting the result of EU elections, which saw anti-establishment parties winning in Britain, France, Belgium, Greece, and Denmark and making gains in several other countries.
Commenting on the outcome, which saw the far-right National Front scoop most of the French votes on Sunday, President Francois Hollande said it reflects "distrust in Europe and a fear of decline".
He seemed to have drawn few personal consequences ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here