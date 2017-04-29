EPP scolds Orban over university and NGO laws

Leaders of the centre-right European People's Party (EPP) chided Hungary's prime minister Viktor Orban over legislation targeting a university and NGOs ahead of the European Council on Saturday (29 April).

The presidency of the EPP pushed Orban to comply with the European Commission's concerns over the legislation, which, critics say, threatened the Central European University's (CEU) existence in Budapest, but won little sympathy from the Hungarian premier.

In a statement, Jose...