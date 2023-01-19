Ad
'We can do more of what we must in our defence alliance and for the security of the Danes by abolishing a public holiday,' insisted Danish PM Mette Frederiksen (Photo: Magnus Fröderberg/norden.org)

Denmark to ditch Christian holiday to hit Nato spending

by Paula Soler, Brussels,

Denmark wants to reach its Nato financial commitments three years ahead of schedule, and has introduced a parliamentary bill to boost state coffers — by ditching a centuries-old Christian public holiday.

The Danish government's proposal, a coalition between centre-left and centre-right parties, has found a way to bring forward the two percent of their GDP to defence spending agreed for 2030.

How? By removing a public holiday from the workers' calendar, which, according to its fed...

