The French president wants to "release energies" through a "deep and ambitious transformation". (Photo: Lorie Shaull)

Macron unveils high stakes labour reform

by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

The French government has unveiled labour reforms designed to reduce unemployment in what represents the first political test for president Emmanuel Macron.

Prime minister Edouard Philippe published five decrees on Thursday (31 August) that he said aimed to "favour hiring and social dialogue".

The new measures would make the labour market more flexible.

They would make collective layoffs easier when both sides - bosses and workers' representatives - agreed on terms.

