Austrian EU minister Gernot Blumel and Hungary's EU state minister Szabolcs Takacs on the sidelines of the meeting (Photo: Council of the European Union)

EU action on Hungary and Poland drowns in procedure

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Discussions on the rule of law in Hungary and Poland among EU countries have descended into polemics over procedure.

EU affairs ministers gathered in Brussels on Monday (12 November) to discuss the latest developments over the two sanctions procedures launched against Poland and Hungary.

The so-called Article 7 procedure was triggered by the EU commission against Poland a year ago, while the probe was launched in September by the European Parliament against Hungary, whose prime ...

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

