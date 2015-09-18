Norway's oil capital braces for change

Two worlds exist side by side in Stavanger, Norway's fourth-largest city on the country's south-western coast.

One world is that of the oil and gas industry, which accounted for much of the economic development in the past decades. It has earned Stavanger the nickname 'oil capital' – although the city's government prefers the broader title 'energy capital'.

The other world is an increased sustainable awareness in the city of around 130,000, where people on bikes are seen perhaps a...