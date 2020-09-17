EU to have first-ever anti-racism coordinator

The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, announced on Wednesday (16 September) the priorities for the EU's upcoming anti-racism action plan.
Earlier this year, the murder of George Floyd in the US brought into focus racial discrimination and police brutality also existing in Europe.
Now the commission wants to identify gaps in the bloc's Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member
Get EU news that matters
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.