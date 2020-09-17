Ad
Demostrators take the streets of Brussels in June, following the brutal US police killing of George Floyd (Photo: EUobserver)

EU to have first-ever anti-racism coordinator

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, announced on Wednesday (16 September) the priorities for the EU's upcoming anti-racism action plan.

Earlier this year, the murder of George Floyd in the US brought into focus racial discrimination and police brutality also existing in Europe.

Now the commission wants to identify gaps in the bloc's

