EU proposes pesticide ban, but key documents still secret

Time is running out for chlorpyrifos, the pesticide designed to kill insects, and a cause of brain damage to human fetuses and newly-born children.
The EU Commission and the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) have both publicly stated the present approval should not be renewed.
Yet a final decision scheduled for December cannot be taken for granted.
In August EFSA experts declared that no detectable residues of ch...
The investigation on chlorpyrifos is organised by Investigative Reporting Denmark and supported by Journalismfund.eu. Journalists from Knack in Belgium, Danwatch in Denmark, Le Monde in France, Dagbladet in Norway, Newsweek in Poland, Ostro in Slovenia, El Confidencial in Spain, Midwest Center for Investigative Reporting in US and Andrew Wesley from the UK contributed.
