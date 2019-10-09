Ad
euobserver
MEPs grilled Margrethe Vestager on how she would unite law enforcement and legislating in one portfolio (Photo: European Parliament)

Breaking up tech giants is last resort, Vestager tells MEPs

Green Economy
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Rule-violating digital firms should only be broken up as a last resort and fines were a better way to keep them in line, the EU's anti-trust chief, Margrethe Vestager, told MEPs on Tuesday (8 October).

"Breaking up companies is a tool that we have available, it can be done. But the thing is, I have an obligation to use the least intrusive tool in order to restore fair competition," she said.

The 51-year-old Danish politician spoke at a European Parliament hearing in her bid to bec...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Eight EU states miss artificial intelligence deadline
Apple to pay back Ireland €13bn in lost tax
EU suggests majority vote on digital tax by 2025
MEPs grilled Margrethe Vestager on how she would unite law enforcement and legislating in one portfolio (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections