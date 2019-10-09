Breaking up tech giants is last resort, Vestager tells MEPs

Rule-violating digital firms should only be broken up as a last resort and fines were a better way to keep them in line, the EU's anti-trust chief, Margrethe Vestager, told MEPs on Tuesday (8 October).

"Breaking up companies is a tool that we have available, it can be done. But the thing is, I have an obligation to use the least intrusive tool in order to restore fair competition," she said.

The 51-year-old Danish politician spoke at a European Parliament hearing in her bid to bec...