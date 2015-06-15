Ad
euobserver
Radoslaw Sikorski. a former foreign minister, resigned his from his position as speaker of the parliament (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Analysis

Poland: Waitergate not over yet

EU Political
by Paulina Pacula, Warsaw,

A bombshell exploded in Polish politics last week.

Zbigniew Stonoga, a little known businessman and anti-establishment activist, published online over 2,000 pages of files from the Public Prosecutor's Office concerning one of the most publicised scandals of 2014: the Waitergate affair.

Waitergate saw scores of politicians, businessmen, lobbyists and other public figures recorded frankly discussing business and politics over €500-dinners funded by tax payers' money in two upscale ...

