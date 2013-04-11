Ad
Industrial unrest has soared as a result of the economic crisis (Photo: CGTP-IN)

Debt crisis harming industrial relations: EU report

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

EU austerity programmes are putting the bloc's social model under strain by isolating trade unions and employers, a report by the European Commission indicated Thursday (11 April).

Launching the 300-page report on 'Industrial relations in Europe in 2012', EU Employment Commissioner Laszlo Andor said that there was "a clear need to revitalise industrial relations across Europe" adding that co-ordinated austerity cuts had "brought a wave of industrial unrest" across Europe.

Benjamin Fox

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

