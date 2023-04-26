Auditors find 'scarce results' of EU defence fund projects

Tests on using the EU budget to support defence research have delivered scarce results, says the EU's financial watchdog.

"We found that the EU currently still lacks a long-term strategy on defence spending," said Luxembourg-based EU auditor Viorel Ştefan.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday (26 April), Ştefan said that pilot projects aimed at demonstrating EU support in defence research "have yielded limited results so far."

The pilots followed the 2017 announcement of a mul...