euobserver
The European Defence Fund is worth around €8bn (Photo: Simon Ballantyne)

Auditors find 'scarce results' of EU defence fund projects

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Tests on using the EU budget to support defence research have delivered scarce results, says the EU's financial watchdog.

"We found that the EU currently still lacks a long-term strategy on defence spending," said Luxembourg-based EU auditor Viorel Ştefan.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday (26 April), Ştefan said that pilot projects aimed at demonstrating EU support in defence research "have yielded limited results so far."

The pilots followed the 2017 announcement of a mul...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

