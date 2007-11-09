Commission should name lobbyists at meetings, EU court rules

An EU court has dealt a blow to the use of privacy protection laws by the European Commission to blank out the names of lobbyists it has interacted with.

On Thursday (8 November), the European Court of First Instance annulled a Commission decision refusing to disclose the names of all beer industry representatives and other participants at an antitrust meeting in 1996.

Bavarian Lager Co. Ltd, a UK-based importer of German beer, had demanded access to the full participants list.