MEPs receive on average 36 contacts per week from lobbyists (Photo: CE)

Brussels told to take tougher line on lobbyists

by Elitsa Vucheva, Brussels,

If the European Commission wants its proposed register for lobbyists in the EU to work, the registration has to be made compulsory rather than voluntary as is currently planned, lobbyists themselves said on Monday (8 October).

The commission in March issued a blueprint for a lobbyists' register that would list those who work to influence EU policy-making in Brussels – but only the ones who choose to sign on a voluntary basis.

Those who would prefer not to register would however be...

