MEPs wrestle over report on Croatia's EU progress

Members of the European Parliament are wrestling over a tough report on Croatia's path to the EU, with Zagreb lobbying deputies to get them to tone down the document.
The six-page draft report, prepared by Austrian socialist Hannes Swoboda, is particularly critical of Croatia's treatment of suspected war criminals as well as judicial and administrative reform.
The report says that the "effective prosecution of war crimes is still being undermined by hostility at local level agains...
