France warns Italy over 'yellow vests' interference

French authorities have condemned a meeting earlier this week held between Italy's deputy prime minister Luigi Di Maio and the 'yellow vest' leadership.

In a statement on Wednesday (6 February), a French foreign ministry spokesman described the meeting with the yellow vests, as a provocation that "is unacceptable between neighbouring countries and partners at the heart of the EU".

"Mr Di Maio, who holds government responsibilities, must take care not to undermine, through his repe...