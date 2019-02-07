Ad
euobserver
The French yellow vest movement kicked off three months ago (Photo: Olivier Ortelpa)

France warns Italy over 'yellow vests' interference

EU Political
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

French authorities have condemned a meeting earlier this week held between Italy's deputy prime minister Luigi Di Maio and the 'yellow vest' leadership.

In a statement on Wednesday (6 February), a French foreign ministry spokesman described the meeting with the yellow vests, as a provocation that "is unacceptable between neighbouring countries and partners at the heart of the EU".

"Mr Di Maio, who holds government responsibilities, must take care not to undermine, through his repe...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Italy's M5S to unveil new EU group in January
Macron and Le Pen compete for 'yellow vest' votes
European Parliament targets 'fake' political groups
The French yellow vest movement kicked off three months ago (Photo: Olivier Ortelpa)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections