euobserver
Andrzej Duda. "The president is tired with the role of a pen that signs every bill without grumbling" (Photo: Kancelaria Prezydenta/flickr)

Polish president's veto leaves uncertainties over next move

by Paulina Pacula, Warsaw,

From praises and eulogies to the accusations of a sham, betrayal and deceit – Polish president Andrzej Duda has sparked many comments from all sides after he announced a double veto of two out of three controversial bills that politicise Poland’s judicial system.

"The Supreme Court and National Council of Justice acts had largely addressed public expectations, but I couldn’t accept them because of the changes they require to assure the...

