Polish MEP Danuta Huebner (Photo: European Parliament)

Interview

Spitzenkandidat system 'difficult to get rid of', hopes lead MEP

by Peter Teffer, Strasbourg,

The example of Jean-Claude Juncker becoming European Commission president in 2014 is a strong precedent to keep the controversial 'Spitzenkandidat' system, says the lead MEP in charge of constitutional affairs ahead of a likely battle with the national governments over the issue.

"We already have been through this process once. The practice is already there," said Polish MEP Danuta Huebner in an interview with EUobserver on Wednesday (17 January).

She said that not only her centre...

