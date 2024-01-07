Ad
euobserver
EU Council president Charles Michel (Photo: Council of the European Union)

EU chief stepping down early to seek election as MEP

EU Political
EU Elections
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU Council president Charles Michel has said he will step down early from his job in order to run in European Parliament elections in June.

"If I am elected, I will take the oath. I will then exercise my duties as president of the European Council until I take the oath as a member of the European Parliament in mid-July," he said in an interview with Belgian media late on Saturday (6 January).

"As a European leader, I want to be accountable for my work over the past four years, p...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalEU Elections

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Belgium: Parties clash on Reynders as EU commissioner
Credibility of EU's Michel on line in Caucasus flare-up
EU Council president Charles Michel (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Tags

EU PoliticalEU Elections

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections