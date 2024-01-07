EU chief stepping down early to seek election as MEP

EU Council president Charles Michel has said he will step down early from his job in order to run in European Parliament elections in June.

"If I am elected, I will take the oath. I will then exercise my duties as president of the European Council until I take the oath as a member of the European Parliament in mid-July," he said in an interview with Belgian media late on Saturday (6 January).

"As a European leader, I want to be accountable for my work over the past four years, p...