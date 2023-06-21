Ad
euobserver
EU spokesman urged Hungary to come clean on what happened with prisoners (Photo: European Commission)

EU scolds Hungary over POW transfer from Russia

EU Political
Ukraine
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Budapest needs to explain its role in the transfer of Ukrainian prisoners of war from Russia, said the European Commission.

"We've heard that this situation was not coordinated with Ukraine. This should not have happened," Peter Stano, spokesperson for the EU's foreign policy branch, told reporters on Wednesday (21 June).

Eleven prisoners of war, reportedly from Ukraine's westernmost Zakarpattia Oblast, were sent from Russia to Hungary on 9 June.

"It's up to the Hungarian au...

EU PoliticalUkraine

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

EU spokesman urged Hungary to come clean on what happened with prisoners (Photo: European Commission)

euobserver

