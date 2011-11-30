MEPs want 'convention' on EU treaty

The corridors of the European Parliament are alive with talk of possible EU treaty change, a multi-tentacled process that once opened is difficult to keep a lid on.\n \nGermany and France are next week expected to table proposals to tighten economic governance rules that would involve overhauling part of the EU treaty.
Leaders of the parliament's political groups discussed the issue on Wednesday morning (30 November) and were broadly agreed they want full involvement in the process if i...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here