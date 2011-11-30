Ad
euobserver
The EU parliament is set to be involved in any treaty change (Photo: European Parliament)

MEPs want 'convention' on EU treaty

EU Political
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

The corridors of the European Parliament are alive with talk of possible EU treaty change, a multi-tentacled process that once opened is difficult to keep a lid on.\n \nGermany and France are next week expected to table proposals to tighten economic governance rules that would involve overhauling part of the EU treaty.

Leaders of the parliament's political groups discussed the issue on Wednesday morning (30 November) and were broadly agreed they want full involvement in the process if i...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

EU treaty change should be limited, says parliament president
Spectre of fresh EU treaty returns to haunt ‘incomplete’ Europe
Trichet: EU treaty change needed to 'impose decisions' on states
Signs of backtracking on EU treaty change
The EU parliament is set to be involved in any treaty change (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections