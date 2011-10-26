Ad
UNODC map showing major flows of cocaine exports from Latin America (Photo: unodc.org)

UN highlights economic cost of organised crime in Italy

by Andrew Rettman,

With Italy increasingly being seen by markets as the next Greece, a major UN report has highlighted how organised crime is harming the Italian economy.

The study by the UN Office on Drugs and Crime in Vienna out on Tuesday (25 October) estimates that organised crime in Italy - mostly illegal waste disposal, drugs and people trafficking - is worth €116 billion a year, equivalent ...

