euobserver
Dutch parliamentarians want to know more about the government's eurozone plans (Photo: Andrew Griffith)

Dutch parliament may not approve eurozone reforms

by Philip Ebels,

The Dutch minority government might not be able to find a majority in parliament to approve the big eurozone reforms expected to be negotiated today in Brussels as both government and parliament during a six-hour long debate Tuesday refused to be specific about what would be acceptable.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte will not be able to count on the support of hard-right MP Geert Wilders and his Party of Freedom (PVV), the government's usual parliamentary partner, who made it clear it would ...

euobserver

