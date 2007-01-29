Ad
euobserver
The fall of the Berlin wall in 1989 - something to remember for the future, the UK believes (Photo: United States Federal Government)

London wants EU to celebrate enlargement in birthday text

EU Political
by Mark Beunderman, Brussels,

The UK wants the EU's 50th anniversary declaration to mark the union's historic expansion to the East after the fall of communism.

Talking to EUobserver last week, Britain's Europe Minister Geoff Hoon said London wants to prominently mention enlargement in the EU leaders' Berlin declaration to be signed on 25 March, commemorating the 1957 Treaty of Rome which laid the foundation for the current EU.

"I think this is an important occasion (...) It is particularly important it should...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
The fall of the Berlin wall in 1989 - something to remember for the future, the UK believes (Photo: United States Federal Government)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections