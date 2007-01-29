London wants EU to celebrate enlargement in birthday text

The UK wants the EU's 50th anniversary declaration to mark the union's historic expansion to the East after the fall of communism.

Talking to EUobserver last week, Britain's Europe Minister Geoff Hoon said London wants to prominently mention enlargement in the EU leaders' Berlin declaration to be signed on 25 March, commemorating the 1957 Treaty of Rome which laid the foundation for the current EU.

"I think this is an important occasion (...) It is particularly important it should...