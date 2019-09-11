Catalonia celebrates national day ahead of trial verdicts

Present and former members of the Catalan government called on citizens on Wednesday (11 September) to participate in the mass demonstrations in Barcelona for Catalonia's national day.

A spokesperson for Catalan government, Meritxell Budó, encouraged citizens to march across the capital "to recover the national rights and freedoms of Catalonia".

Catalonia celebrates every year its national day, also known as the "Diada", which commemorates Barcelona's last defence, following 14 m...