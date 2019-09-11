Ad
euobserver
Catalonia's national day in 2017 was fundamental to legitimising the subsequent independence referendum by the Catalan government (Photo: Roser Vilallonga/Assemblea.cat)

Catalonia celebrates national day ahead of trial verdicts

EU Political
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Present and former members of the Catalan government called on citizens on Wednesday (11 September) to participate in the mass demonstrations in Barcelona for Catalonia's national day.

A spokesperson for Catalan government, Meritxell Budó, encouraged citizens to march across the capital "to recover the national rights and freedoms of Catalonia".

Catalonia celebrates every year its national day, also known as the "Diada", which commemorates Barcelona's last defence, following 14 m...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

Catalonia is an inclusive country, a civic republic
Catalonia MEPs are a judicial, not political, issue
French MPs criticise Catalonia situation ahead of verdict
Catalonia's national day in 2017 was fundamental to legitimising the subsequent independence referendum by the Catalan government (Photo: Roser Vilallonga/Assemblea.cat)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections