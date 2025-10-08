Ad
euobserver
EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen called the budget 'larger, smarter, and sharper,' designed for a world where 'crises are no longer the exception but the norm' (Photo: EU Commission)

Financial watchdog warns of ballooning costs of EU budget

EU Political
Green Economy
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Massive future interest repayments and skyrocketing borrowing projections are casting a long shadow over the EU's budget.

Financial watchdogs at the Luxembourg-based European Court of Auditors (ECA) are warning that outstanding borrowing could exceed €900bn by 2027.

And interest-rate rep...

To read this story, log in or subscribe

Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.

Already a member? Login
EU PoliticalGreen Economy

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Why the EU’s budget must work for systems, not just sectors
EU to cut steel imports by 47 percent to avoid 'fatal' blow to industry
Corporate lobbyists will weaponise European Parliament's plan for 'impact assessments'
EU east vs west split over new multi-billion competitiveness fund
10 questions on the next EU budget
EU Commission to slash fines on member states breaking fiscal rules
State of the Union 2025: A Europe for profits, not for people
EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen called the budget 'larger, smarter, and sharper,' designed for a world where 'crises are no longer the exception but the norm' (Photo: EU Commission)

Tags

EU PoliticalGreen Economy

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationUkraineGreen EconomyAfricaOpinionHealth & SocietyRule of LawDigitalEU PoliticalEU ElectionsAgendaInside EUobserverMagazineThe EU's Unsung HeroesLabour

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastPollBook ReviewLetterExplainerMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyBecome a sourceOur Team and BoardAdvertisingWrite for us Editorial Corrections