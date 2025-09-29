Ad
euobserver
EU industry commissioner Stéphane Séjourné presented the fund as part of a wider strategy to 'build a new investment culture' in Europe

EU east vs west split over new multi-billion competitiveness fund

Green Economy
by Wester van Gaal, Amsterdam,

The new European competitiveness fund, meant to close the industry and innovation gap with the US and China, has exposed sharp divisions between western EU member states and faster-growing eastern ones.

Speaking at the competitiveness council of ministers in Brussels on Monday (29 September), French EU industry commissioner Stéphane Séjourné presented the fund...

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

