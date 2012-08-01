Ad
Heineken called it "Eurotopia' - a contraction of Europe and utopia (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

For the United Statelets of Europe

by Philip Ebels, Brussels,

Alfred Heineken did more than just brew beer. He also thought about things, like the future of Europe and how best to proceed.

"I propose a United Europe of 75 states," he wrote in a pamphlet published in the summer of 1992, "each with a population of five to 10 million inhabitants."

Heineken, a creative old man with a lot of time and money on his hands, was famous for having wacky ideas. And the one about Europe was quickly forgotten.

Alas. Because 20 years later, it is mor...

