Catalan leader sends mixed message on independence

Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont on Wednesday (5 October) criticised the Spanish king but gave no concrete indication of his independence intentions, as his plan to declare Catalonia's independence from Spain has met strong opposition in Europe.

Felipe VI was "deliberately ignoring millions of Catalans," Puigdemont said in a TV address, 24 hours after the king said the Catalan separatists were "irresponsible" and threatening Spain's stability.

"The king praises the discourse and p...