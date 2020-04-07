Ad
euobserver
The glimmer of hope from the latest figures has prompted European leaders to look into possible exit strategies from their national lockdowns (Photo: Markus Meier)

EU leaders seek 'exit strategies' as infections slow

EU Political
Health & Society
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

EU leaders have begun to explore possible exit strategies to their national lockdowns - as the latest figures in the worst-hit member states indicate a slowing in the rate of new coronavirus cases and deaths.

Italy, Spain, France and Germany on Monday (6 April) all reported declines in their daily death tolls from the virus, roughly three weeks after lockdowns and restrictive measures entered into force.

The Spanish health ministry reported on Monday 637 registered coronavirus dea...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalHealth & Society

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

Coronavirus threat to EU farm seasonal workers
Coronabonds clash continues This WEEK
A coronavirus 'Marshall Plan' alone won't be nearly enough
Coronavirus exposes lack of common data approach
The glimmer of hope from the latest figures has prompted European leaders to look into possible exit strategies from their national lockdowns (Photo: Markus Meier)

Tags

EU PoliticalHealth & Society

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections