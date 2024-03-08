Economic hardship drives the populist vote

What is driving populism? Why has the populist vote in Europe ballooned from roughly ten percent at the turn of the millennium to one in three last year?
Trying to unlock what appeals to this group of voters is now a fixture of every political strategist's job as Europeans head to the polls in June. Whoever has the best answer has a good shot at winning the elections....
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
