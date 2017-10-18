Ad
Tusk also met with Czech, Hungarian, Slovak, and Polish leaders in Bratislava last week (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Tusk summits to create new-model EU

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

European Council president Donald Tusk has proposed a series of 13 top-level meetings to take forward European reform in the wake of Brexit.

Most of the talks, called the Leader's Agenda, are to take place in the margins of regular EU summits, starting on Thursday (19 October), and to last until mid-2019.

A handful of them will also take place at special events, such as a summit on the Western Balkans in Sofia in May, one on internal security in Austria next September, and one ...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

