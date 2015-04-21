Ad
euobserver
The CIA is said to have tortured detainees in buildings hidden behind the treeline of the lake at this Polish intelligence training site (Photo: Nikolaj Nielsen)

Poland's CIA probe: road to nowhere

Investigations
EU Political
by Nikolaj Nielsen, STARE KIEJKUTY, Poland,

Poland is probing human rights abuses committed by the CIA on its territory, but politics and hostile public opinion have turned what was once a proper criminal investigation into a farce.

The eastern European country, along with Lithuania and Romania, has long been accused of having an on-site camp that the CIA could use to interrogate people it suspected of terrorism.

First disclosed by Human Rights Watch in 2005, the CIA is said to have executed simulated drowning known as wat...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
InvestigationsEU Political

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

European court confirms Polish complicity in CIA rendition
The CIA is said to have tortured detainees in buildings hidden behind the treeline of the lake at this Polish intelligence training site (Photo: Nikolaj Nielsen)

Tags

InvestigationsEU Political

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections