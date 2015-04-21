Poland's CIA probe: road to nowhere

Poland is probing human rights abuses committed by the CIA on its territory, but politics and hostile public opinion have turned what was once a proper criminal investigation into a farce.

The eastern European country, along with Lithuania and Romania, has long been accused of having an on-site camp that the CIA could use to interrogate people it suspected of terrorism.

First disclosed by Human Rights Watch in 2005, the CIA is said to have executed simulated drowning known as wat...