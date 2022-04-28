The 'Third Round' — the effort to make Macron a lame duck

Last Sunday (24 April), the sigh of relief could be heard all over Europe. France had elected the EU-friendly democrat, instead of an authoritarian, EU-hostile, ally of Putin.

The liberal centrist Emmanuel Macron was re-elected and the far-right candidate Marine Le Pen was out of the game —or so the narrative went.

But the game is not over: Macron's opponents are now mobilising for June's legislative polls in the hope of making a lame duck out of the president — and hinder his pla...