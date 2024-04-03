Pro-transparency groups demand probe into German MEP

Pro-transparency groups are demanding scrutiny into conflict of interests allegations of Markus Ferber, a centre-right MEP from Germany.

In a joint-letter on Wednesday (3 April) sent to MEPs, they say that the EU parliament needs to open a fresh investigation into Ferber.

The letter was signed by Transparency International EU, Transparency International Germany, Corporate Europe Observatory, as well as Lobby Control.

And it comes at a time when the European Parliament is bat...