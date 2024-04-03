Pro-transparency groups demand probe into German MEP

Pro-transparency groups are demanding scrutiny into conflict of interests allegations of Markus Ferber, a centre-right MEP from Germany.
In a joint-letter on Wednesday (3 April) sent to MEPs, they say that the EU parliament needs to open a fresh investigation into Ferber.
The letter was signed by Transparency International EU, Transparency International Germany, Corporate Europe Observatory, as well as Lobby Control.
And it comes at a time when the European Parliament is bat...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.