Ad
euobserver
Ferber has in the past been cleared of any wrongdoing but the latest reports are rousing renewed pressure for a fresh probe. (Photo: European Union 2024 - Source : EP)

Pro-transparency groups demand probe into German MEP

EU Political
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Pro-transparency groups are demanding scrutiny into conflict of interests allegations of Markus Ferber, a centre-right MEP from Germany.

In a joint-letter on Wednesday (3 April) sent to MEPs, they say that the EU parliament needs to open a fresh investigation into Ferber.

The letter was signed by Transparency International EU, Transparency International Germany, Corporate Europe Observatory, as well as Lobby Control.

And it comes at a time when the European Parliament is bat...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

MEPs waive immunity of top suspect in Qatargate scandal
MEPs earned millions via side-jobs, NGO says
Ferber has in the past been cleared of any wrongdoing but the latest reports are rousing renewed pressure for a fresh probe. (Photo: European Union 2024 - Source : EP)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections