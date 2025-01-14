The European Parliament crèche scandal

A childcare centre at the heart of the European Parliament should be a symbol of care, stability, and excellence — values that the institution claims to uphold.

Instead, the parliament’s Wayenberg crèche has become a prime example of how privatised childcare can fail children, parents, and workers alike.

The latest scandal surrounding its management by People&baby, a French childcare company, exposed a disturbing reality staff pushed to breaking point, chaotic working conditions, and a revolving door of providers undermining continuity of care.

Beyond the immediate scandal lies a deeper question: can the care of children, one of society’s most vulnerable groups, ever align with the profit-driven motives of privatisation?

For years, the parliament’s Wayenberg crèche has been plagued by instability, first under Esedra and then under People&baby. Staff at the Wayenberg daycare have consistently reported inadequate resources, unsustainable workloads, and high turnover. Unions such as EPSU, SETCA, and CNE have long called for action, highlighting how these challenges directly impact the quality of care provided to children.

The crisis reached a breaking point last year when management failures became untenable, leading People&baby to terminate its contract prematurely.

Workers described a chaotic environment where their ability to care for children was severely compromised by the company’s failures.

Despite this, the tendering system resulted in another problematic decision: a company set up by previous (similarly criticised) provider Esedra beat out a People&baby shell company, all while the parliament refused to engage with trade unions. This cycle of “out of the frying pan, into the fire” is unsustainable.

This isn’t just a Eurobubble problem.

It reflects a troubling trend across Europe where profit-driven childcare companies prioritise cost-cutting over quality. By outsourcing daycare services every few years, the parliament has sacrificed continuity and stability — both essential for children’s development — for the sake of financial efficiency.

People&baby exemplify the pitfalls of privatised childcare. As detailed in investigative journalist Victor Castanet’s Les Ogres, the company prioritise profits by cutting costs — employing fewer, less qualified staff and exploiting public subsidies while compromising on care standards.

This business model — particularly prominent in France — has led to overcrowded facilities, overwhelmed caregivers, and preventable incidents. In 2022, an overburdened worker at a People&baby-run daycare in Lyon made a fatal mistake, resulting in the death of an 11-month-old child.

This profit-driven approach has been mirrored in other countries.

In the UK, private equity-backed providers have driven up costs for parents while delivering inconsistent care. Even in Sweden, where the welfare model sets high expectations, privatised childcare has struggled to meet the same standards.

These examples underscore a grim reality: privatisation may reduce costs on paper, but it often sacrifices the quality and equity families rely on.

Not just a Brussels Bubble issue

The parliament’s daycare debacle isn’t just an internal matter — it’s emblematic of broader issues affecting childcare across the continent. In countries where childcare is treated as a public good, outcomes for children and families are significantly better. Publicly managed systems provide greater stability, accountability, and equity, ensuring that care is guided by community needs rather than corporate profits.

If Europe’s flagship institution can’t lead by example, how can it advocate for progressive policies across member states? By outsourcing a key service to private companies with checkered records, the Parliament risks eroding its credibility as a champion of social justice.

MEPs are well aware of the Wayenberg scandal.

In 2020 – when Esedra was the operator - the Parliament passed a resolution emphasising the need for transparency in the tendering process and the need to prioritise children’s well-being and staff working conditions. Most recently, a French MEP proposed excluding People&baby and its branches from future procurement, calling for direct employment of daycare staff — a model already used by the European Commission.

The childcare crisis in the parliament reflects a larger problem facing families all over Europe. Childcare isn’t just a service; it is a foundation for social and economic equality. Accessible, high-quality childcare allows parents, particularly women, to participate fully in the workforce. It gives children a safe, stimulating environment that supports their development.

When childcare is privatised, these goals are undermined. Profit-driven providers cut corners, leading to high staff turnover, inadequate training, and compromised care standards. Workers, often underpaid and overworked, bear the brunt of these policies, while children and families suffer the consequences.

The Parliament has an opportunity to lead by example, taking bold steps to reform – steps that can be replicated on every level:

Reclaim public management: Publicly managed childcare services deliver better outcomes. The Parliament should transition to a public or non-profit model, ensuring stability, accountability, and quality. Reform the tendering process: Where outsourcing continues, the Parliament must implement stricter criteria for contractors. Transparency, fair labour practices, and enforceable quality standards must be non-negotiable. Invest in the workforce: High-quality care begins with well-supported caregivers. Competitive salaries, ongoing training, and reduced workloads are essential to attract and retain skilled professionals. Listen to stakeholders: Parents, unions, and MEPs have repeatedly raised concerns about the current system. Engaging is critical to building a model that meets the needs of all stakeholders.





A question of values

At its heart, this issue is about values. Does the parliament, a European soapbox and reflection of our ideals, prioritise the well-being of its youngest citizens and the dignity of its workers? Or will it continue to treat childcare as a commodity, subject to the whims of the market?

By embracing a public, high-quality childcare model, the parliament can send a powerful message: when it comes to care, people must always come before profits.