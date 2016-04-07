Ad
Women protesting in March 2014, days after Wilders made the "fewer, fewer" comment (Photo: Alex Proimos)

Wilders trial: Judge rejects request to quiz Dutch PM

by Peter Teffer, Amsterdam,

Judges have refused a series of requests from defence lawyers at the trial of anti-EU Dutch politician Geert Wilders, including an attempt to call prime minister Mark Rutte to testify.

The court also denied a request to replace a judge accused by Wilders of being partisan and rejected an attempt to have the trial suspended after defence documents were leaked.

Wilders is on trial for comments he made in March 2014, when he asked a crowd if they wanted “more or fewer Moroccans” in...

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

