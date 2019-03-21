Macron is confusing rigidity with strength

A few days ago, the president of France sat down and wrote the whole of Europe a letter.
Well, that was how Emmanuel Macron chose to spin the synchronised publication of his opinion article in several different European outlets.
Clearly keen to discuss something other than the 'Yellow Vest' crisis on his doorstep, he styled his billet doux as a plea for an EU renaissance.<...
Jan Zahradil is a Czech MEP, and lead candidate for the European Conservative and Reformists group to be the next EU Commission president.
