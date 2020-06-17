Ad
PM Viktor Orban shows off Budapest to EU Council president Charles Michel before the pandemic (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Critics warn of Orban 'optical illusion' on ending special powers

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Hungarian lawmakers on Tuesday (16 June) voted to call on prime minister Viktor Orban's government to end the controversial special powers they had granted him to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

The parliament, dominated by a two-thirds majority of Orban's party plus its allies, voted by 192 to zero to request the government to lift the "state of danger" and related extra powers.

The government is expected to formally end the "state of danger" later in the week.

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

