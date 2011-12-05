Ad
Alexander the Great: the root of the dispute between Skopje and Athens (Photo: Wikipedia)

UN court: Greece broke the law in Macedonia name dispute

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Monday (5 December) said Greece broke international law in vetoing Macedonia's entry to Nato due to a bilateral name dispute.

"Greece, by objecting to the admission of the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia to Nato, has breached its obligation [under an interim accord signed in September 1995]," the Hague-based court said in a press release. The 1995 agreement stipulates that Athens is not allowed to use the name dispute to block Macedonia...

