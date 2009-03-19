EU defends recovery plan

The recovery plan agreed by the EU last year is sufficient to fight the economic crisis despite what its critics say, the European Commission and the EU Czech Presidency said ahead of an EU summit.

"I think that at the moment, we have gone as far as we can in preparing the European Economic Recovery Plan," Czech Prime Minister Mirek Topolanek said at a press conference after meeting with European trade union and business leaders in Brussels on Thursday (19 March).

