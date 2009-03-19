Ad
"Let's not all the time be ashamed of what we have in Europe," Mr Barroso (l) said (Photo: Council of the EU)

EU defends recovery plan

EU Political
by Elitsa Vucheva, Brussels,

The recovery plan agreed by the EU last year is sufficient to fight the economic crisis despite what its critics say, the European Commission and the EU Czech Presidency said ahead of an EU summit.

"I think that at the moment, we have gone as far as we can in preparing the European Economic Recovery Plan," Czech Prime Minister Mirek Topolanek said at a press conference after meeting with European trade union and business leaders in Brussels on Thursday (19 March).

The debate with ...

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

