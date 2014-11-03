'Political' commission starts work with nod to past

The new European Commission started work Monday (3 November) amid promises to be more political by making commissioners defend new laws to the public.

President Jean-Claude Juncker, a veteran EU politician who regularly speaks off the cuff and who has referred to his mandate as the “last chance” commission, wants it to shake off its technocratic image.

Practically this will mean getting his 27 commissioners to get out of their offices to present new policies and ideas.

“We w...