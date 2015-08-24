Ad
euobserver
George Osborne is hoping to win support for the UK's EU reform plans from its Scandinavian neighbours. (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

UK seeks Nordic support on EU reform

EU Political
by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

UK finance minister George Osborne will kick off his government’s bid to reform its EU membership terms on a tour of Sweden and Denmark on Monday (24 August), promising that the UK’s reform agenda will also benefit them.

Osborne, who is PM David Cameron’s closest ally in government and a likely replacement when the prime minister steps down ahead of the next general election in 2020, will meet with Swedish prime minister Stefan Loefven and Denmark’s premier Lars Loekke Rasmussen, as wel...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

UK referendum rules could 'hobble' government
British PM outlines minimalist EU membership
George Osborne is hoping to win support for the UK's EU reform plans from its Scandinavian neighbours. (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections