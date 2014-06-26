Ad
Flemish flag: the N-VA was unable to form a coalition, as pessimism mounts (Photo: crosby_cj)

Deja vu as Belgian coalition talks break down

by Dirk de Wilde, Brussels,

One month after national elections in Belgium, the process of forming a new government is going nowhere.

The lead negotiator and chairman of the Flemish nationalist N-VA party, Bart De Wever, returned his mandate to form a government to the king on Wednesday (25 June).

The move has prompted fears that Belgium is heading for another lengthy round of talks on shared rule. Less than three years ago it took almost 550 days to make the deal – a world record.\n \nAfter the 25 May elect...

